Rythu Vedika inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy

Highlights

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been giving top priority to the agricultural sector and providing all facilities to farmers in the State.

The Minister on Saturday inaugurated the Rythu Vedika constructed at Ponkal village of Mamanda mandal of the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the Telangana government has introduced various schemes for farmers including Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24x7 power supply etc. With no shortage of electricity and water in the State, the farmers should take advice from the agriculture scientists at the Rythu Vedika and decide on crops to be grown for profits, the Minister added.

