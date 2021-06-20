Sabitha Indra Reddy holds video conference on Haritha Haram 

Ranga Reddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a video conference regarding Haritha Haram programme from the Collector's office on Saturday. The Minister instructed the officials to plant 70 lakh saplings in the district as part of Haritha Haram.

Speaking on the occasion, The Minister said that the percentage of forests have grown in Telangana with the greenery as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao maintains target every year for green Telangana. She said that plants should be planted in vacant lots, on either side of road, identifying all types of suitable areas.

Natural forests should also be established in towns and special attention should be paid to nurseries. At the village level, everyone from ward members, sarpanches, councilors to chairmen are responsible for planting and taking caring of plants, the Minister added. The Minister also urged to make Haritha Haram a success and let us set path for green Telangana.

Government Whip, Sherilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi, ZP Chairperson T Anitha Reddy, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud, Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, Collector Amoy Kumar, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, representatives of the respective zones, corporations, municipalities and other officials also participated in the video conference.