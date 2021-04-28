Sabitha Indra Reddy inspects newly-built 100-bed hospital in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand, Collector Pausami Basu and Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Vijay Kumar inspected the newly-constructed 100-bed hospital in Rajiv Nagar Colony the district centre. Later the Minister along with Parigi MLA Mahesh Reddy, DCCB chairman Manohar and Additional Collector Mothilal inaugurated a paddy procurement centre in the villages of Raghopur and Sultanpur under Parigi zone on Tuesday.

Later addressing the gathering, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to launch a free vaccination programme for people of the State as well as for the migrant workers from other States. She also said that in order to ensure safety of those who come for the vaccine and corona tests, these centres should be set up far away from one another rather than at the same place.

With regard to paddy procurement centres, the Minister said that so far 3,028 procurement centres have been set up in the State. In Vikarabad district, the paddy was cultivated in 29,584 acres last year and this year, the cultivation more than doubled with 69,667 under paddy cultivation.

Informing that money would be credited into farmers accounts within 48 hours of purchase, the Minister directed the officials about measures to be taken to ensure that the paddy does not get wet due to untimely rains. The Minister later wished for the speedy recovery of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao who were infected with corona. Party leaders, activists, government officials and others were present.