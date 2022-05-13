Sabitha Indra Reddy questions Amit Shah on promises made to Telangana

Hyderabad: State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy demanded the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify the Centre's stand on according national status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PLRI) scheme. The Union Home Minister will be visiting Tukkuguda, Rangareddy district on Saturday to participate in a BJP party programme.

Amit Shah should explain why the Centre had not sanctioned medical colleges, Navodaya Schools, IIIMs and not fulfilled other promises made to Telangana, the Minister said at a press conference here on Friday.

She also took a dig at State BJP president Bandi Sanjay. She said if the BJP is prepared to issue a white paper on Centre's contribution towards Telangana's development, the TRS would also share the State government's contribution to Maheswaram's development. Tukkuguda the venue for BJP's programme would reflect Telangana's comprehensive development in the State, she said. Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy said, "Many people attend public meetings but they vote for TRS. BJP leaders have been chanting about coming to power in Telangana and their dream will never come true."

Ibrahimpatnam MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy held the Centre responsible for the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and fuel prices. He wondered why the Union Home Minister was visiting Telangana and demanded Shah give an explanation to the people on failing to control fuel prices.