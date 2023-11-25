‘Sabko moka diya apne, bar, bar, hamko dekho ekbar,’ says Rajnath

Medchal/Secundrabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday expressed confidence that the BJP will form governments in all poll-bound States, including Telangana.

Addressing meetings in Medchal and Secundrabad Cantonment segments, he said the party is not only the biggest in the world, but also credible “with our deeds delivering our words.”

Referring to party promises from 1951 to 2014, he said, it has delivered promises of scrapping Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir. The party won’t tolerate injustice against “ Ma, Behen and Beti” irrespective of their religion, community and tradition and the Citizenship Act.

Singh asked people of Telangana what they had allowed every other party many times. Allow us once” (Sabkomokadiyaapne, bar. bar, Hamko Dekho Ekbar). We have a vision, mission and passion for development,” he said. ‘The party delivered on its promise’. But in Telangana the government ruling for 10 years has not delivered on its promises. ‘The BRS and Congress have been facing corruption charges as well.’

The BJP won’t play politics of Hindu, Muslim and Christian like others. “We are in politics to build the country. We have gone to the moon; we are coming up with Suryayan and Mangalyan.

“For BJP people are god but for the BRS and Congress, family is their god.

Referring to the MIM, he said the party’s way of looking at terrorism is different from that of the Congress and MIM. “We condemned terrorism and stood with Israel. But, sent humanitarian aid to Palestine people. We will act decisive against terrorism. We won’t leave those who harm the country; will act tough against them.” Singh said the party is determined to fight in Telangana to come to power like in other poll-bound States. ‘The pace of development in States, created by the Centre, like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand is on the higher side. But development in Telangana is going backwards, unlike Gujarat, where the party created a model of development.

He said Telangana was not formed because of You, KCR!; the party has fought for it. If credit for creation of Telangana has to be given, it should go to peoplestate,” he said. People want the government and party to put ‘State First’, it is not possible for the BRS and Congress, as they put their ‘family first’.

He alleged not a single department in Telangana is untouched by corruption; no work takes place without corruption. He asked people to bring the party to power; it would send those involved in corruption to jail. ‘Corruption won’t end by lecturing; Instead, there is need to bring systemic changes. The Centre has been crediting

The ’ Kisan Samman’ assistance to farmers through DBT into their accounts without any middlemen.

He said Telangana is dearer to Modi; he wants developed like other BJP-ruled States. ‘He launched development projects worth Rs 8,000 crore, about 5,000 health and wellness centres have been sanctioned to elangana.