Saddula Bathukamma celebrated on a grand note

Karimnagar: Bathukamma, the festival of flowers was celebrated in a grand note with women and children taking out a colourful procession in traditional attire with Bathukammas.

Peddapalli, Jagitial, Huzurabad, Korutla, Ramagundam Jammikunta, Siricilla, and temple city Vemulawada etc.

After celebrating the nine-day festivities, on the final day, which is called as Saddula Bathukamma, the women decorated Bathukammas beautifully right from the morning and by placing at a special arrangements made at several temples and functions participated in the celebrations across the district.

The womenfolk made the Bathukammas by collecting different varieties of flowers such as gunugu, thangedu, marigold, chrysanthemum, lotus and others. The Bathukammas are made in conical shape by arranging flowers in a colourful manner.

After playing revolving around Bathukamma while singing songs for some time, they shared turmeric among themselves before immersing the Bathukammas in water bodies.

Meanwhile, the administration of the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar made all the necessary arrangements in view of Saddula Bathukamma at various points identified across the city.

They identified Bathukamma immersion points at over all 20 places Manair vagu, Gorlakunta, Manair dam premises and in merged villages at Arepalli Vallampahad, Theegala Gutta and Markfed area etc. Lighting and expert swimmers were arranged by MCK.

On this occasion, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and City Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in Bthukamma celebration in different places.