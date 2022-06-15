Sadguru Jaggi to launch Green India Challenge 5.0 tomorrow

Hyderabad: Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev will kick start Green India Challenge 5.0 at Muchintal road near Shamshabad on June 16.

The Green India Challenge which was launched to improve Green cover and protection of the environment will be entering its fifth year.

The movement of the Plantation programme under Green Challenge starts during the monsoon season every year.

According to the organisers, Vasudev recently started a World Tour with a slogan-"Save Soil" movement aiming to safeguard the Earth. His yatra will reach Hyderabad on June 15 and proceed to Bengaluru via Kurnool on June 16.

Enthused by the Green Challenge programme launched by Telangana MP J Santosh Kumar, the spiritual guru expressed his readiness to plant saplings during his visit to Hyderabad.

Accordingly, he will reach Golluru on June 16 afternoon and launch Green India Challenge 5.0 in the presence of Santosh Kumar.

Marking the occasion, invitees, mainly Green India Challenge supporters and Sadguru followers will plant 10,000 saplings at one go in the forest area. The State Forest department is taking up a plantation programme jointly with Green India Challenge to revive the depleted Forest cover and green zone.

The Green Challange already drew an overwhelming response with a theme- 'Plant three saplings and throw a challenge to three others.' The challenge has been transformed into a big movement. Noted personalities from different walks of life came on to a single platform to promote Green India Challenge, which is an inspiration for all. The challenge is heading fast with a spirited movement of plantation all over the country to improve Green cover from the Himalayas to Kanya Kumaris and Gujarat to Assam.

In the last four years, the Green India Challenge achieved many milestones by taking up many innovative programmes like-" Mukkoti Vruksharchana and Vurura Jammi Chettu" and planting crores of saplings. The challenge also registered Guinness Book records for taking up massive plantation programmes and conserving and adopting forests. The challenge has developed a tradition of planting saplings on birthdays and other celebrations among people. Santosh Kumar said that he will strive to spread Green India Challenge all over the country and involve different sections as partners in the Green India Challenge 5.0 programme.