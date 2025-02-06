Live
Sadhguru Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad
Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The meeting took place at the CM’s residence in Jubilee Hills.
During the interaction, Sadhguru briefed the Chief Minister about the spiritual initiatives undertaken by the Isha Foundation. The discussion is believed to have covered various activities related to yoga, meditation, and environmental conservation led by the foundation.
Further details about the meeting and any collaborative efforts between the Telangana government and Isha Foundation are yet to be revealed.
