Saffron shivers after KCR's campaign: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Munugodu: Minister for Energy Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy stated that people will change the BJP, if it does not change.

Elections that come every five years in the democratic process reflect the aspirations of the people. They will change governments if they do not function as per the expectations of the people. Except communal clashes and tensions, nothing worth mentioning took place during the eight years of PM Modi rule, he remarked.

The minister distributed vehicles worth Rs 10 crore to one hundred beneficiaries under Dalit Bandu scheme at Gudimalkapur and Chimiryla in Narayanapur mandal and Jamistanpalli in Munugodu mandal in Munugodu constituency. He also handed over Kshalyanalakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques for Rs 2. 23 crore to 99 beneficiaries from Narayanapuram mandal and 101 beneficiaries from Choutuppal mandal during his tour in Munugodu constituency.

Later speaking to the media , he said the saffron force raided Hyderabad in the name of national executive meeting after CM KCR focused on the national politics and north India tours. Former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, district social welfare standing committee chairman Naraboina Swaroopa Rani and others participated in the programmes.