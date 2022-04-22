Sai Ganesh suicide: HC issues notices to Minister Puvvada

Hyderabad: The High Court on Friday issued notices to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and seven others with regard to the suicide of Sai Ganesh. Notices were also served on Secretary, Union Home Ministry, Principal Secretary, Home Department, TS, Commissioner of Police, Khammam, SHO II Town, Director Central Bureau of Investigation, Prasanna Krishna, TRS leader from Khammam and Sariah CI, III Town police station, Khammam.

On Friday, the High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili heard a lunch motion petition filed by advocate D Krishnaiah who urged the court to order a CBI inquiry into the incident.



Responding to the plea, the High Court issued notices to Puvvada and seven others. It also ordered the State government to file a counter in this matter.



Meanwhile, Abhinav Krishna, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the deceased Sai Ganesh committed suicide unable to bear the harassment of Khammam police at the behest of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Moreover, the deceased was falsely implicated in 10 criminal cases and before succumbing, the deceased even made a dying declaration through a video clip alleging that the Minister was responsible for his death.Yet, the Khammam police did not register a case against Puvvada, instead registered a case against the deceased Sai Ganesh. The State police have succumbed to the pressure tactics of the local Minister depriving the litigant of a fair and free trial, hence, a CBI probe will bring out the truth into light, contended the counsel for the petitioner.

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad informed the court that police have registered the case and are investigating from all angles.The High Court Bench adjourned case to April 29 for further hearing.