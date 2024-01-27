Sai Krupa High School organises Republic Day Celebrations with grandeur

On the momentous occasion of the 75th Republic Day, [Sai Krupa high School ] organized a vibrant and patriotic celebration that resonated with the spirit of unity and pride. The event commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by the school principal, followed by the singing of the national anthem, instilling a sense of reverence and patriotism among the students

A special tribute was paid to the heroes of our nation through a heart-touching presentation, highlighting the sacrifices made by those who have dedicated their lives to uphold the principles of democracy and freedom

Delete Edit

The event concluded with a collective pledge by the students to uphold the values of the Constitution and contribute positively to the progress of our great nation. The celebration served as a reminder of the importance of unity, diversity, and the ongoing journey towards a brighter and more inclusive future for our country

