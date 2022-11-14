Sajjanar alerts people on QNet scam

Hyderabad: Former senior IPS officer VC Sajjanar, who is currently serving as TSRTC Managing Director, alerted people on QNet fraud after realising that many from Bengaluru and Hyderabad are being taken to Bangkok shortly by the firm's promoters.

"There are many criminal cases booked against QNet and many promoters have been arrested earlier in various parts of the country under prize chits and money circulation schemes banning act, 1978. Still many cases are pending in the courts," he stated.

Earlier, many families allegedly suffered after getting trapped in the QNet scheme.

"Beware and educate your friends and relatives to be careful not to become part of any Ponzi/Pyramid/money circulation schemes as even enrollment and participation in such schemes is also a punishable offence in India as per law(sic)," Sajjanar added.