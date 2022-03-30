Sajjanar flags off special buses to Yadadri

Hyderabad: Keeping the rush of the devotees to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadrigutta in consideration, TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on Wednesday flagged special mini busses from the Uppal bus stand.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said 100 buses are made available to Yadadrigutta. He informed that buses are available from every district of the State to Yadadrigutta. He also said that buses are available from the JBS bus stand. He also informed that minibusses are available from every district center to the Uppal bus stand.

He further informed that the fare between JBS to Yadadrigutta will be Rs100 whereas from Uppal to Yadadrigutta will be Rs 75. On Tuesday Sajjanar took to his Twitter to inform that TSRTC has launched Muthyala Talambralu delivery services from Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam throughTSRTC Cargo parcel. He informed that devotees can avail the facility by paying Rs 80 and for more details, people can contact 040-30102829 & 040-68153333