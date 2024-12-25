Sakina Foundation distributes 1,000 blankets to needy

Hyderabad: As the temperature in the city continues to dip, many organisations and NGOs have begun blanket distribution drives for the poor and homeless. As a part of the donation drive, city-based NGO Sakina Foundation has distributed over 1,000 blankets among the less privileged people of the society.

Asif Hussain Sohail of Sakina Foundation continues his mission of spreading warmth and comforting those in need. For the past 14 years, he has selflessly distributed 1,000 blankets each winter to homeless individuals, labourers, patients in hospitals, and others battling the cold. This year is no different, as the drive begins in Shaikpet and extends across the Jubilee Hills constituency and in Old City, ensuring that no one is left to suffer the biting cold alone.

Expressing his concern for the less fortunate, Asif Hussain said, “We have people covering themselves with banners, newspapers, or sometimes nothing at all. It pains me to see this. As a community, we need to do more to protect them from the harsh winter. I urge the government to convert under-bridges into temporary shelter homes during winters so that people can stay warm and safe.”

“Each blanket is more than just fabric—it’s a message of love, compassion, and humanity. It reminds those in need that they are not forgotten,” said Asif Hussain.