Sampath Kumar underscores grassroots unity for Congress
Nalgonda: Nalgonda district in-charge and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar has called upon party workers to strengthen the Congress party institutionally, emphasizing the importance of grassroots unity and participation. Addressing a meeting of Congress workers at Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office in Nalgonda on Monday, Sampath Kumar stated that the joint Nalgonda district-level meeting was part of the ongoing organizational restructuring.
Sampath stressed that the Congress government is now bringing welfare programmes back on track and positioning Telangana as a model state in India. He called on party workers to take these development and welfare initiatives to the people and ensure victory for Congress candidates in the upcoming local body elections. He added that proposals from local MLAs will guide the selection of candidates for corporation and board director posts, with a focus on social equity.
MLC Shankar Naik reiterated the government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized communities and stressed the importance of winning a majority in the local elections. He assured deserving workers would be recognized and included in electoral processes.Several local leaders and party representatives participated in the meeting.
Meanwhile, birthday celebrations of All India Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge were held.