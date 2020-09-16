Sanction daily wise incentives to medical staff: CITU

Karimnagar: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary Ramesh warned the government that the medical staff, who are rendering services in Covid-19 ward, will go for one-day strike on September 22 in protest against the government for not sanctioning daily wise incentives.

CITU representatives submitted a memorandum to Government Hospital Superintendent Dr Ratna Mala in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh reminded that following the orders from Health Minister Eatala Rajendar, the Director of Medical Education gave a written assurance on July 15 to the

medical staff, who are rendering services in Covid-19 wards in all government hospitals, that they would be given daily wise incentives.

But till date, the government had not sanctioned a single rupee for them, he pointed out.

The government is not implementing the GO no 14 and labour department is not implementing GO no 68 and 63 for the employees working in sanitation, sweeping and patient care departments of the hospitals and to the outsourcing employees working in Covid-19 wards in the government hospitals, he alleged.

"When questioned the officials about daily wise incentives, they are trying to escape by taking the names of Chief Minister and local Ministers. The government must give tenders to such companies, which gives job security to the employees working in government hospitals. The Ministers and local MLAs must discuss this matter in the ongoing assembly session," he demanded.