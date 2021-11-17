  • Menu
Sandra Venkata Veeraiah appeals to KTR for funds

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and TRS leaders with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday
Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and TRS leaders with MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Highlights

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah along with TRS leaders called on Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in his chamber at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday

Khammam: Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah along with TRS leaders called on Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao in his chamber at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

MLA Veeraiah discussed various development issues in his constituency with the Minister during the meeting. He appealed to the Minister for allotment of separate funds for the development of Municipalities in the constituency.

