Sangareddy: Collector M Hanumantha Rao hoists flag at police office

Highlights

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note at the district police office here on Sunday. District Collector M Hanumantha Rao participated as...

Sangareddy: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated on a grand note at the district police office here on Sunday. District Collector M Hanumantha Rao participated as the chief guest and hoisted national flag. He received police guard of honour. "Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for the country. It is every citizen's responsibility to protect the nation's identity," he added. Cultural programmes by students attracted the attention of audience. Later, Hanumantha Rao handed over awards and letters of appreciation to those rendered services in development of the district.

Students from various schools, government staff, and people of the district were present.

26 Jan 2020 10:00 PM GMT

