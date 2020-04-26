Sangareddy district is coronavirus free now, says Harish Rao

With all the coronavirus patients and the suspected cases turned negative for coronavirus, Sangareddy district has emerged as coronavirus free, said, minister Harish Rao.

Speaking at an event in Zaheerabad, Harish Rao said that the doctors and sanitation staff have turned as gods during this time when all the mosques, churches and temples are closed. Though the district emerged as coronavirus free, the people are advised to continue to maintain social distance.

He also told the people not to misunderstand police when they beat up for venturing on roads. The police are being strict only for the public safety, he said. Despite incurring Rs 400 crore loss in a month, the government is also paying attention to the poor and provided financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to them along with 12kg rice per person for the white ration card holders, Rao said.

Harish Rao further encouraged the youth to donate blood. He called the TRS leaders to donate blood in the view of TRS party formation day celebration.