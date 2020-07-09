Sangareddy: Man sentenced to life imprisonment on parole kills wife, commits suicide later

Sangareddy: A man who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case has killed his wife and later committed suicide here in Sangareddy on Wednesday late night.

B Shankar, a native of Narayanareddy Colony in Sangareddy was sentenced to life imprisonment by the district court in a murder case in 2017. Shankar was released from prison on parole on June 25 and he is supposed to return to jail on July 11.

Shankar who visited his home on parol grew suspicious over his wife's behaviour. On Wednesday night, he stabbed his wife to death and later he hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Local residents alerted the police who rushed to the spot. They recovered a suicide letter from the spot and launched an investigation. The Sangareddy police regisered a case and shifted the bodies to Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Shankar was an artist and drew several paintings in jail. He was released on parole subjecting to his good conduct in jail.