- Delhi airport faces aviation investigation amid dense fog challenges
- Govt likely to cut petrol, diesel prices ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Paritala Sriram invites two YSRCP leaders into TDP
- 4 held in China for using ChatGPT to execute ransomware attack
- Four held for drug peddling in Assam
- Bridal Dupattas That Will Top The 2024 Trends
- Tennis: Djokovic arrives in Perth ahead of United Cup debut
- TDP gave priority to BCs, TDP state secretary Savithamma
- Penukonda TDP incharge releases book on failures of YSRCP
- Delhi HC issues notice in plea against contractual appointments of teachers in DU
Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
Sangareddy District SP Ch Rupesh released the annual crime report for 2023 in Sangareddy district, revealing an increase in rape, murder, kidnapping, and cybercrime cases compared to the previous year.
The report stated that there is rise in certain crimes especially the rape cases were recorded at 90 in 2023, with a slight increase to that of 2022 followed by kidnapping cases to 48.
According to the report, the 47 murder cases , 323 cybercrime cases. It is stated that the Sangareddy police filed 535 poll-related cases in 2023 seizing a cash amounted to Rs 3.31 crore in 2023 and 7,485 liters of liquor.
The detailed report can be viewed in the below document.
