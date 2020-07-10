Sangareddy sees a spike of 79 coronavirus cases in single day

Sangareddy district of Telangana registered the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases with 79 people testing positive for the deadly virus. Currently, the total number of coronavirus cases in Sangareddy touched 391.

Out of the total 79 cases, the Sangareddy town alone recorded 22 cases and the remaining were from Sadhasivapet (7), Zaheerabad (12), RC Puram (1), Patancheru (2), Irigipalli (3), Jeerlapalli (1), Kandi (1), Raikhod (1), Ranjole (6), BDL township (1), Bhanoor (2), Beeramguda (2), Domadugu (2), Ameenpur (3), Kalher (1), Muthangi (1), Ismailkhampet (1).

Moziram Rathod, the district medical and health official said that a 50-year-old man from Patancheru succumbed to coronavirus on Thursday.

In the view of the rising coronavirus cases in the town, the municipal authorities have decided to shut down all the shops and other establishments after 6 pm.

In Domadugu of Gummadidala Mandal, a woman succumbed to the virus on June 3 and two family members who attended the funeral tested positive for coronavirus. Meanwhile, a man from Annaram panchayat limits residing at Prakriti Nivas was also infected with the virus.