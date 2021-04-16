Sangareddy SP Chandrasekhar Reddy tests COVID-19 positive

Sangareddy district Superintendent of Police Chandrasekhar Reddy tested positive for COVID-19. The SP who was asymptomatic underwent COVID-19 tests and was tested positive.

The SP moved into home quarantine after the results came positive. Reddy asked the police officials and other people who came into contact with him to undergo the tests. Surprisingly, the SP has taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. However, he was found to be infected with COVID-19.

On the other hand, Telangana on Thursday reported 3,840 coronavirus positive cases taking the total tally to 3,41,885 and the total number of recovery cases went up to 3,09,594 with the recovery of 1,198 persons in a single day. In the last 24 hours, nine people succumbed to the virus pushing the death toll to 1,797.