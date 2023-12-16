Sangareddy SP inaugurates RO Water plant at District headquarters

Live
Sangareddy SP Garu, inaugurated a new RO water plant and barber shop for the welfare of the staff at District head quarter. The SP mentioned that the water plant will provide water to all departments of the district police headquarters, and the personnel will be able to take it home. This facility will also be available to the urban population.
He said that the opening of the police barber shop was announced as a welfare measure for the staff at the headquarters and encouraged all staff members to make use of this opportunity. Additionally, it was mentioned that a police canteen, resembling a supermarket, will be opened in the future.
The inauguration event was attended by Additional SP Dr. P. Ashok, Janardhan ARDSP, RIs Rajasekhar Reddy, Rama Rao, Hanmi Reddy, Shivalingam Inspector, Mahesh Goud, Vijay Krishna Inspectors, and others.
A note was issued stating that for the next two days, the RO water from the police water plant will be provided free of cost to police personnel and town residents. From 18th December 2023 onwards, this facility can be availed by paying Rs. 5.