Sanghatan Srujan programme will reshape Cong: Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday described the ‘Sanghatan Srujan’ initiative as a historic programme aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure and nurturing quality leadership.

The TPCC chief said the programme had already been implemented successfully in 14 States and would play a key role in ensuring the party’s return to power in Telangana. He expressed confidence that Rahul Gandhi would soon assume the office of Prime Minister.

Addressing DCC presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at a 10-day training programme in Vikarabad, the TPCC chief said the Sanghatan Srujan programme would help instill Congress ideology among the people and contribute to broader political change across the country. He termed the selection of new District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents as “just the beginning” of a larger organisational revamp.

Emphasising the importance of training, Goud recalled that a training camp held in Bapatla in 1970 had significantly contributed to leadership development in the party. “If I think I am an intellectual, I am wrong. Life is all about learning,” he said, underlining the need for continuous capacity building within the organisation.

He said the Congress party has always recognised sacrifice and commitment. “If one finds it difficult to even secure party membership, becoming a district president is a matter of great fortune and responsibility,” he remarked, urging leaders to act in accordance with AICC policies as advised by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Goud expressed confidence that the Congress would soon regain strength in Andhra Pradesh and asserted that under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the party returned to power in Telangana by earning the trust of the people. He said the government was implementing its six guarantees announced at the Thukkuguda public meeting and steering the State towards development.

Criticising the previous BRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged that the State had been pushed into financial distress but was now progressing under the present dispensation.

Highlighting recent electoral performance, Goud claimed that the Congress had secured an overwhelming majority in municipal and panchayat elections and stressed the need to further strengthen the party from the booth level. He also called for a focused and responsible social media campaign.

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was creating divisions along caste and religious lines, Goud said the Congress must be in power at the Centre to safeguard the country’s unity and democratic values.

Stating that his own rise from NSUI to TPCC president reflected the internal democratic opportunities within the party, he said the Congress government in Telangana was delivering development and welfare measures unmatched elsewhere in the country.