Sanitation Workers Felicitated on International Women’s Day in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: Commemorating International Women’s Day, Villages In Partnership (VIP), in collaboration with the residents of Padmavathi Colony, Mahabubnagar, honored women municipal sanitation workers for their dedicated service.

At a special event, five out of the six workers present were felicitated with a shawl, badge, a token cash award of ₹1,116, and fruits by Villages In Partnership. Several colony residents, including Mr. Koppula Srinivas, Mrs. Rekha, Mr. Chandrasekhar Yadav, Mr. Damodar Goud, Mr. Lalu, and Mr. Anji, also extended their appreciation by presenting shawls and monetary contributions.

The badges given to the workers carried a Telugu message recognizing their hard work in keeping the streets clean and making lives brighter and more inspiring.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. T. Nagender Swamy, Executive Director of VIP, expressed gratitude for the invaluable service of these women. He emphasized that the initiative aimed to make them feel valued and appreciated by the residents. He also urged the community to act responsibly by following cleanliness guidelines set by the administration.

The sanitation workers honored at the event were Smt. Balakistamma, Smt. Alivela, Smt. Narsamma, Smt. Bheemamma, Smt. Shivamma, and Smt. Mangamma. In response, Smt. Alivela thanked the residents and Villages In Partnership for their thoughtful gesture and recognition.