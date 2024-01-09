Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
- CES 2024: Nvidia Introduces GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER and RTX 4070 Ti SUPER Chips, Asserts Dominance in the "AI PC" Arena
- Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan to meet today, to discuss issues on voter registration
- CES 2024 Highlights: Samsung, LG, and Instacart Unveil Intriguing News and Gadgets
- Major parties fail to improve living standards of people
- Close fight will be between YSRCP & resurgent TDP
- Delhi records minimum temp of 7.9, air quality in 'very poor' levels
- All parties witness flurry of activity over tickets
- JSP eyeing two seats in Vizianagaram
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 09 January, 2024
Just In
Sankranthi Sambaralu begins in Shilparamam
Highlights
Hyderabad: Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles inaugurated the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar...
Hyderabad: Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles inaugurated the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar National and Sankranathi Sambaralu at Shilparamam on Monday.
This fair is being jointly organized by Shilparamam Hyderabad and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the objective of promoting the handloom and handicrafts Sector. Craftsmen with handicraft products from different states will be available to visitors from 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM at Shilparam Madhapur premises.
The students of Srimathi Srilatha Pavani Presented Kuchipudi Dance and Beerappa Group presented Oggu Dolu performances on the first day, said a senior officer.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS