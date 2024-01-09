Sankranthi Sambaralu begins in Shilparamam

Hyderabad: Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles inaugurated the Gandhi Shilpa Bazar National and Sankranathi Sambaralu at Shilparamam on Monday.

This fair is being jointly organized by Shilparamam Hyderabad and the Development of Commissioner Handicrafts with the objective of promoting the handloom and handicrafts Sector. Craftsmen with handicraft products from different states will be available to visitors from 10.30 AM to 8.00 PM at Shilparam Madhapur premises.

The students of Srimathi Srilatha Pavani Presented Kuchipudi Dance and Beerappa Group presented Oggu Dolu performances on the first day, said a senior officer.