Saraswati Pushkaralu: State govt to tap AP for more boats

Hyderabad: The Telangana government would approach the Andhra Pradesh government for procuring boats for the Saraswati Pushkaralu to provide boat rides to the devotees visiting during the 12 days event on the lines of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The decision to procure boats was taken in a recent meeting of the Endowments Department on preparations for the Saraswati Pushkaralu. Sources said that the Endowments Minister Konda Surekha had asked the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation to make arrangements for boats, helipad and also tent city near the Western Ghat (VIP Ghat) at Kaleshwaram during the Pushkaralu period.

The boating facilities attract the tourists and this was a big hit during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh as the devotees used the facility to go to the Triveni Sangam area. The administration there procured additional boats from the nearby towns like Kashi and others. A boatman got famous by earning over Rs 30 crore during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Regarding the availability of water, the official said that the Ministers would be taking the issue with Maharashtra government for releasing water for devotional purposes. Many tourists are expected from the nearby areas of Maharashtra, the official added.

The Saraswati Pushkaralu will be starting from May 15 and end on 26. The government has planned various programmes like homams, Saraswati Aarti, installation of idol of the Saraswati Mata and others.

According to the officials presently there are only two big-sized boats available other than the boats of local fishermen, and to cater to the huge rush there is a requirement of more boats. The government is expecting about 50,000 to one lakh pilgrims visiting for the Pushkaralu. The tourism corporation officials said that they would approach the AP tourism officials for procuring more boats. Regarding the helipad, the official said that they have already informed the aviation officials as they expect VIP movement during the Pushkaralu.

The official highlighted that considering the heat during mid-May, the government was planning to have gravel roads and roofing from the main roads to Godavari River and coir matting near the river. The official said that the coir would be procured from the Kerala Coir Corporation. A task force would be formed for coordination between various departments and an official from the Endowments Department would be appointed as the nodal officer.