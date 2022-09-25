Sarees of 800 shades add vibrant colours to Bathukama festivities

Hyderabad: The State government is celebrating the festival of flowers – Batukamma with fervor. Saree distribution for women has already been launched. With 30 different colours, 240 designs and 800 colour combinations, the government is distributing the sarees through special counters across the State. Telangana Handloom Cooperative Society (TESCO) had taken up the task of getting the saree woven by the weavers.

Recently, Minister for Industries and Municipal Administrations and Urban Development K T Rama Rao started the distribution of Bathukamma sarees in a function held in Sirisilla town.

The Minister stated that all the people of the State should celebrate the Bathukamma festival, which is a symbol of Telangana's culture, traditions and the self respect of women.

This year, the government earmarked Rs 340 crore for saree distribution. Thousands of handloom workers across the State have been employed in the manufacture of Bathukamma sarees.

Every year, the government distributes sarees with an aim of providing employment to the weavers and a festival gift to the women. This year, the Textile department prepared for the distribution of sarees with silver, gold, zari etc border designs.