Sarpanch & Toll Plaza staff quarrel over a petty issue

Shadnagar: Tension prevailed at Raikal Toll Plaza on National Highway No 44 in Shadnagar town on Wednesday. A war of words broke out between the toll plaza staff and Nasurullabad village Sarpanch Pranil Chander under the jurisdiction of the Jedcherla, which led to a clash. In this view, they attacked each other. As Pranil Chander is a Sarpanch, after learning about the attack on him, his followers and friends came to Raikal Toll Plaza leading to a clash with the toll plaza staff. The followers of Pranil Chander created a ruckus and destroyed the mirrors of the tollgate cabins. There was tension for some time with mutual attacks. Many people were injured along with Pranil as a large number of followers rushed to the spot.

According to the sources, Nasurullabad Sarpanch Pranil Chander ran out of money in his fast tag while going through toll plaza. There was some delay in his fast tag recharge. An altercation took place between him and the toll plaza staff in order to move the vehicle forward as the vehicles behind were shouting. After the toll plaza staff and Sarpanch Pranil attacked each other, Pranil Chander's followers got to know this information and reached there. When they arrived, they attacked the toll plaza staff and smashed the mirrors.

Local ACP Kushalkar, local CI Naveen Kumar and other police personnel immediately reached the spot and inquired about the facts at the plaza. ACP Kushalkar said that there was an argument between Sarpanch Pranil's staff regarding the fast tag balance and it led to a clash. But as Pranil was Sarpanch, he made calls and passed the information on to the followers, so many people came and committed the attacks here. Kushalkar warned that cases will be registered against everyone based on the CC footage of who attacked whom and why. If something happens, a complaint should be made to the police, but it is not right to take the law into one's hands to come and carry out attacks like this, he warned. He warned that cases will be registered and investigation will be conducted against all those who disturb peace and security.