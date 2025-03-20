Satellite townships to be developed along ORR with affordable housing

Hyderabad: The State government is proposing to develop satellite townships around Hyderabad along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and these townships would feature affordable housing communities, making homeownership more accessible for low-income and middle-class families.

Speaking about the new initiative, the Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that these townships would feature affordable housing communities, making homeownership more accessible for low-income and middle-class families. The Finance Minister said that the Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched in March 2024, with a policy decision to grant house ownership in the name of women. Under this scheme, the government sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses, with a minimum allocation of 3,500 houses per constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.