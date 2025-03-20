  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Satellite townships to be developed along ORR with affordable housing

Satellite townships to be developed along ORR with affordable housing
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The State government is proposing to develop satellite townships around Hyderabad along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and these townships would...

Hyderabad: The State government is proposing to develop satellite townships around Hyderabad along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and these townships would feature affordable housing communities, making homeownership more accessible for low-income and middle-class families.

Speaking about the new initiative, the Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that these townships would feature affordable housing communities, making homeownership more accessible for low-income and middle-class families. The Finance Minister said that the Indiramma Housing Scheme was launched in March 2024, with a policy decision to grant house ownership in the name of women. Under this scheme, the government sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses, with a minimum allocation of 3,500 houses per constituency, at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick