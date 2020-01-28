Satha Vijaya new chief of Shankarpally Municipal

Shankarpally: TRS 15th Ward councilor Satha Vijaya Lakshmi was elected Muncipal chairperson while Banuri Venkata Rami Reddy was elected vice chairman. Earlier, RDO Hanumanth Reddy administered oath to all the councilors.

Chevalla MLA Kale Yadaiah felicitated the chairperson and vice chairman on the occasion. He lauded TRS government for its welfare activities. MRO made everyone sing national anthem after chairperson election. Later, TRS took out victory rally. Vijaya Lakshmi thanked everyone who supported her in her journey so far. Shankarpally Municipal Commissioner Jaithram Naik was present.