Sathupalli celebrates NTB formation

Sathupalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent declaration regarding the establishment of the National Turmeric Board (NTB) brought a ray of hope to farmers in the State, according to BJP Khammam Parliamentary Convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao.

In an event held at Sathupalli on Monday, Rao expressed his elation and shared his sentiments with the farming community. He even conducted an abhishekam ceremony with milk and turmeric on a portrait of PM Modi amidst the vibrant turmeric fields. During his speech, Rao lauded the efforts of the NDA government, led by the BJP, for their unwavering commitment to the welfare of farmers.

He reminded the gathering that it was the farmers who had initiated a movement demanding the establishment of the NTB prior to the year 2006. “However, it was only under the leadership of PM Modi and the BJP that this long-standing issue found resolution,” Rao pointed out and added that the farmers of Nizamabad stand to benefit significantly from the establishment of the NTB.

Furthermore, Rao highlighted that the announcement of PM Modi regarding the NTB had silenced opposition parties, including the Congress, and BJP critics who had previously cast aspersions on the BJP’s commitment to farmers’ concerns.

