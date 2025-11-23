Sathya Sai Baba competed with governments in welfare activity, says Telangana CM

Sathya Sai Baba not only preached the principle that service to mankind is service to god but also practised it by competing with the governments in providing free education and healthcare to people, said Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister said that Sathya Sai Baba competed with the governments to provide free education to the poor from KG to PG. He is considered a god as he provided free medical treatment to the poor.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi on Sunday, the Chief Minister extended heartfelt greetings to people on Sathya Sai Baba’s birth centenary.

He stated that participating in the celebrations is a rare opportunity and a great honour for him.

Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Tripura Governor N. Indrasena Reddy and others participated in the celebrations.

Stating Sathya Sai Baba saw god in people and won them over with love and affection, CM Revanth Reddy said that he is worshipped as god because of his services to people.

He noted that Sathya Sai Baba is an inspiration to millions of people even after leaving for the heavenly abode.

“Baba proved that anything can be achieved with love. Even though he is not among us, his spirit is in all of us. It is seen in all of you,” he said.

The CM noted that Sathya Sai Baba Trust is rendering services not only in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh but also in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and all over the world. Providing education, medical care, and drinking water are the hallmarks of the Trust’s services to the needy.

He said Baba Trust services were continuing in 140 countries around the world.

CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that Sathya Sai Baba Trust quenched the thirst of people by solving the drinking water problem in Palamuru (Mahabubnagar) district.

Dignitaries from all over the world are participating in the celebrations, and it shows the sanctity of the land, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Trust’s services should be expanded further.

He assured the Trust that the Telangana government will always support the expansion of its services in the state.

The Chief Minister said centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba will be officially organised in Telangana under the auspices of the state government.