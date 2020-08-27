Save Democracy Yatra : It is 'Political Yatra' says TRS

Hyderabad: The TRS on Wednesday termed the 'Save Democracy Yatra' by the Congress Legislative as 'Political Yatra'.

Addressing a press conference here at TRSLP office Government Whip Gongadi Sunitha alleged that the Congress party was trying to stop the development programs in the state and their yatra was nothing but 'Political Yatra'.

"The Congress leaders are taking up yatras for politics. They need to talk something in the Assembly sessions hence they are taking up hospital yatras. The opposition parties are criticizing each and every program of the government," said Sunitha. However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would not like to respond to the criticism because he does not want the progress to stop, she added.

The TRS leader criticized the opposition party's allegations of huge loans taken by the government. She said that the State government was taking loans based on the limit prescribed by the Union government. She asked whether the Congress governments in other states were not taking any loans.

The TRS leader took exception to the criticism of Congress and BJP on failure of the government to tackle the corona pandemic. She said that Telangana was a role model for the country. She had praise on the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It was because of the efforts of KCR that Telangana became a food bowl of the country.

Even in the time of Corona, Telangana produced record food grains. The farmers following the regulated cropping in the state shows their confidence in chief minister KCR, said Sunitha. She also said that it was a golden era for the people of Nalgonda as chief minister brought Krishna and Godavari water to the district and the fluoride problem was also ending.