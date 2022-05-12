SCB officials inspect Hasmathpet Nala

Secunderabad: Taking serious note of the report published in The Hans India on May 11 ('Residents turn up noses at Hasmathpet Nala foul smell'), the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials promptly visited the affected area at Rasoolpura on Wednesday. They assured the locals that action will be taken against those dumping chemical waste in the nala and that it would be fenced soon

According to residents, the SCB sanitation wing officials had reviewed issues and planned all the work accordingly.

A senior SCB officer said, "After the news was published, we inspected the nala at Rasoolpura. It has is planned that every night an official will visit the nala to nab persons dumping chemical waste in the nala. It will be fenced soon."