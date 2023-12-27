SCCL gears up for Union elections

Hyderabad: As the campaigning for the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited)-recognised union elections drew to a close on December 25, the SCCL all gears for conducting the polls on Wednesday.

The elections are being held in 11 areas of six districts which lie on the banks of Godavari River and coal mines are situated. About 40,000 SCCL employees including the coal mine workers will be casting their votes in these elections to be held on Wednesday.

In the past these elections were held six times, in which CPI’s affiliate AITUC’s SCWU (Singareni Collieries Workers Union) won three times, Congress trade union wing INTUC-affiliate Singareni Coal Mines Labour Union (SCMLU) won one time, BRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) won twice. Besides these three ten other organisations are in the poll fray. Both SCWU and SCMLU vigorously campaigned in these elections, which were going to be held within days after the new Congress government took power in the State.