SCCL increases scheduled rates of civil contract works

Kothagudem: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) management has hiked scheduled rates of civil contract work tenders to be called by the company for execution in all its areas in the State.

According to officials, there has been an average increase of 20 per cent in the scheduled rates. This hike comes after a gap of five years following the requests from Kothagudem Civil Contractors Association (Corporate) representatives.



The association office bearers have thanked the company management for its decision and General Manager (Civil) Ch Ramesh Babu, for his special initiative towards increasing the scheduled rates. The contractors were happy at the company's decision, they said.

Speaking to the media, the association president V Sai Prasad and its treasurer S Rangaiah Shetty requested the SCCL management to see to it that the scheduled rates of the civil contract works be revised annually, which was a common practice.

They also wanted the company to look into their other issues and take required steps to address them. The unit rate tenders meant for execution of outsourcing works like civic maintenance, housekeeping and others were not revised since 2016, they said.