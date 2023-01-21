SCCL official gets IIIE fellowship

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Administrative Manager Nimma Bhasker has received fellowship award from the Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering (IIIE). IIIE announced the awards recently at its 64th national conference in Pune.

The award was presented by Naushad Forbes company Chairman Forbes Marshall. Bhasker played a key role in encouraging the workers to adopt new technologies in coal mining for higher production, and oversaw welfare measures for employees.

The IIIE also presented prestigious Dr Ramaswamy Award to SCCL senior engineer Dr Alluri VV Prasad at the conference. Alluri had 45 years experience in Industrial Engineering and Systems Management.

They served under the IIIE Hyderabad chapter.

The members of IIIE chapter Hyderabad conveyed greetings to both the senior engineers in Hyderabad on Friday.