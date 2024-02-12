Live
Just In
SCCL PRO Srikanth awarded PhD by TU
Srikanth researched on the topic of ‘Role of Social Media in Social and Political Moments- A Case Study of Telangana Movement’
Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited Public Relations Officer Sriramula Suresh has been awarded PhD degree by Telangana University, Nizamabad. He is working at SCCL headquarters in Hyderabad.
Srikanth researched under the supervision of EFL Associate Professor Dr Rajaram on the topic of ‘Role of Social Media in Social and Political Moments- A Case Study of Telangana Movement.’ Assistant Professor Dr. T. Satish from Osmania who was the external examiner conducted the viva voce.
Srikanth who hails from Kapuwada in Karimnagar district completed M.Sc (Electronics), MBA, MCJ, MSW, and qualified for UGC NET Lectureship. For the past eight years, he worked as a Welfare Officer and Personnel Officer in Singareni Collieries, and is currently posted as the PRO in Hyderabad. M Suresh, the GM (Coordination) and Chief Public Relations Officer, congratulated Srikanth on his achievement.