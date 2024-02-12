  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

SCCL PRO Srikanth awarded PhD by TU

SCCL PRO Srikanth awarded PhD by TU
x
Highlights

Srikanth researched on the topic of ‘Role of Social Media in Social and Political Moments- A Case Study of Telangana Movement’

Kothagudem: Singareni Collieries Company Limited Public Relations Officer Sriramula Suresh has been awarded PhD degree by Telangana University, Nizamabad. He is working at SCCL headquarters in Hyderabad.

Srikanth researched under the supervision of EFL Associate Professor Dr Rajaram on the topic of ‘Role of Social Media in Social and Political Moments- A Case Study of Telangana Movement.’ Assistant Professor Dr. T. Satish from Osmania who was the external examiner conducted the viva voce.

Srikanth who hails from Kapuwada in Karimnagar district completed M.Sc (Electronics), MBA, MCJ, MSW, and qualified for UGC NET Lectureship. For the past eight years, he worked as a Welfare Officer and Personnel Officer in Singareni Collieries, and is currently posted as the PRO in Hyderabad. M Suresh, the GM (Coordination) and Chief Public Relations Officer, congratulated Srikanth on his achievement.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X