SCCL to celebrate Int'l Women's Day

Khammam: Singareni Collieries Company Limited ( SCCL) General Manager K Basavaiah on Monday reviewed the preparations for the World Women's Day celebrations which would be organised at the company on March 8.

He held a meeting with women employees and discussed at the corporate office in Kothagudem on conducting various programmes and sports and games for the event. He said that on March 2, the company would launch sports and games for women employees and would distribute prizes on March 8.

DGM K Srinivas Rao, corporate women cell president Kavitha Naidu, Kiranmai, senior POs Bethi Raju, G Swamy and others participated in the meeting.