Scholarships distributed for top students at JNTUH

Hyderabad: The distribution of Shri TMT Scholarships for the 2024-25 academic year was held on Wednesday, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) campus, under the auspices of the University College of Engineering, Science and Technology (UCEST).

Professor V Balakista Reddy, Vice-Chancellor (In-charge) of JNTUH, presented the scholarships to the eligible students.

During the event, Professor V Balakista Reddy appreciated organisations like Shri TMT for providing financial support to students from the industry. He highlighted that the scholarships not only contribute to students' educational progress but also help them gain practical exposure in industries, enhancing their employment opportunities. Shri TMT, represented by Deveshree Ispat (Pvt) Ltd, awarded scholarships to 16 third-year Civil Engineering students.

The scholarships were given to students who demonstrated academic excellence. The Vice-Chancellor encouraged further industry partnerships and alumni involvement to create more opportunities for students.

Shri TMT Technical Marketing Head Rajeev Singh Bisht expressed gratitude to all attendees and shared his experiences in business and services. He stated, "When you serve, it is not free; it carries quality values with benchmarks."

Praising the students' dedication, Shri Rajeev Singh Bisht mentioned that although the committee initially decided to select 14 students, the extraordinary efforts of the students led to an increase in the number of scholarships to 16.

Professor V Balakista Reddy motivated the students, saying, "Be prepared to face global competition. Turn life's challenges into opportunities."

The Vice-Chancellor shared life lessons and advised students to maintain discipline and focus on their education without any obstacles. He assured them, "There is nothing you cannot achieve."

Registrar Professor K Venkateshwar Rao, Dr G Venkata Narasimha Reddy, Principal and others participated in the scholarship distribution event.