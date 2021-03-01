School plants mole in parents group in Telangana

Abids: Facing drubbing from various quarters for fleecing parents in the name of school fees, several school managements have adopted every trick in the book to figure out what the parents are up to.

In a classic Machiavellian style, the management of a school located in Uppal has got two parents on a social media group over to their side to learn about the designs of parent associations.

They even saw to it that their man could join the group. Speaking to The Hans India, one of the parents in the group said that the group had gone into a tizzy when someone posted that a school management threatened to slap a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against the parents for questioning fee structure and speaking ill about the school.

The shocked parents went into a huddle to figure out the bolt from the blue. However, another parent said, "when we tried to figure out the veracity of the message posted, it was found that the person who posted the message was not a parent, but a school management's mole planted in the parents' social group."

It is one among several tricks through which school managements have been adopting to conduct surveillance on what the parents were up to against them.

The Rs 100 crore flutter in the parents' group created by the management mole was found to be a ploy to figure out and assess the reaction and the kind of fear that the school management could strike into their hearts.