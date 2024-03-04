School teachers from 13 districts submit representations to CM

Hyderabad: Once again, government school teachers from 13 districts of Telangana submitted a representation letter to the Telangana Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, and members of the sub-committee on GOMS 317 on Sunday, and they urged for a quick redressal. President of the Telangana Spouse Forum, Vivek S, said, “Around 1,500 teachers under the State Education Department have been waiting for the past two years seeking their transfer to their spouse's district under the couple category.

Since the couple works in different districts, their families are separated, and they are experiencing severe emotional distress. They are currently away from their families, regularly travelling more than 200 kms for school and performing duties. Due to this, they are mentally and physically exhausted.

Last year, in the month of January, although the Education Department prepared a file to resolve a total of 1,656 applications, out of those, 615 school assistants were transferred under the pretext of direct recruitment on the instructions of a previous government, and the remaining SGT equivalents were not transferred. It will be better if the remaining teacher's long pending issue gets solved, he added.