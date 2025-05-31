Live
School uniforms should be made of quality clothes: DC
Khanapur: Nirmal district Collector Abhilasha Abhinav has ordered officials to ensure that the uniforms provided to students studying in government schools are of good quality.
She inspected uniform tailoring centres set up in Idgama and Manjulapur in Nirmal town and checked the quality of stitching and clothes.
She said the uniform should be stitched according to the measurements and they are provided to the students before the start of schools.
The Collector, who made several suggestions to the tailors, said that there should be no compromise on quality.
DRDO Vijayalakshmi, MEPMA PD Subhash, Education Department officials Limbadri, Praveen, tahsildar Raju, and others were present.
