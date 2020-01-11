Schooling plays a vital role in shaping the career of students: SCR GM

Hyderabad: Vidya Vihar High School, Chilkalguda, Secunderabad a unit run by South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) celebrated its Annual Day today.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya graced the occasion as Chief Guest and Jayanthi Mallya, President, SCRWWO was the Guest of Honour. The General Manager inaugurated the celebrations by lighting the lamp and also released a documentary film about the school. The school was established in the year 1973-74.

Addressing the large gathering of students, teachers and parents, Gajanan Mallya said schooling is very important in imparting quality education and nurturing a child to build a career. He called upon the students to adopt good teachings and follow them for a bright future. He stressed upon the responsibility of parents and teachers in identifying and bringing all-round development of a child. He congratulated the students for bagging awards in academic and sports disciplines.





Jayathi Mallya speaking on the occasion congratulated the students to bring laurels to the institution in various fields. She said that the school has been a foremost initiative of SCRWWO in imparting quality education to the wards and dependents of railway employees along with other children of the society. Childhood is the best phase for getting shaped in the career and the annual day is an important event of any school to motivate the students.



Gajanan Mallya and Jayanthi Mallya presented awards to the meritorious students who excelled in academics, sports and co-circular activities. They appreciated the teaching and non-teaching and other supporting staff and also gave mementoes to all in recognition. Phani Kumari, Headmistress of Vidya Vihar High School presided over the function and presented a brief report on school academics.

Later, colourful culture programs were presented by the students of the school which were eye-catching to the audience. The large gathering of students, teachers and parents were also present. Executive Members of SCRWWO Minal Phadke, Secretary, Usha Jain, Treasurer and others were also present during the celebrations.