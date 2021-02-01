Schools, Colleges in Telangana reopen after 10 months

After 10 months, schools and colleges in Telangana have been reopened today. Students of Class 9 and 10 returned to the schools adhering to the Covid norms. They were screened for body temperatures by thermal guns and sanitized their hands before entering the classes.

In the erstwhile Warangal district, around 5,118 schools, 502 intermediate, degree and engineering colleges including the colleges affiliated to Kakatiya University. Only one student has been arranged for each bench in order to ensure physical distancing and not more than 20 students are allowed in a classroom as per Covid rules.

The Classes will run for 16 weeks for Class 9 and 10 students while online classes will be continued for Class 1 to Class 8 students.

On the other hand, only 50 per cent students are allowed to attend the classes in UG, PG and professional courses.