Schools, colleges in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1: Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy

Schools, colleges reopen in Telangana: All the educational institutions in Telangana to be reopened from February 1, said education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday and also directed the authorities to ensure the schools and colleges are strictly adhering to COVID-19 norms.



The minister also advised the parents, school principals, college managements to take precautionary measures.

It is known that the Telangana government announced Sankranti holidays for all the educational institutions from January 8. However, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, the holidays were extended to January 31.

In the latest, as the positivity rate in the state has been decreased, the government decided to reopen the schools on the directions of medical and health department and education department.

On the other hand, the government also directed the health officials to expedite the vaccination drive in the educational institutions.