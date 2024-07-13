Science Museum set to open by July end

Khammam : The eagerly anticipated District Science Museum and District Science Centre is almost set to open, which is a good news for children in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The museum at Khammam’s old DEO office on Trunk Road is currently undergoing renovation related to the installation of science exhibits. GP Birla, a Hyderabad-based supplier of scientific exhibits, has provided up to 27 exhibits covering the subjects of Biology, Science, Physics, Mathematics, and entertainment.

The museum is being established at a cost of Rs 56.75 lakh. The exhibits cost Rs 40 lakh to purchase, and the renovation of the former DEO office cost Rs 16.75 lakh. A contract to create and manufacture science museum displays has been signed by the education department and the BM Birla Science Museum in Hyderabad. According to Dussa Jagadeeshwar, the district scientific officer, construction on the science centre has been moving quickly, and it should open by the end of July. Setting up the science centre required extra work from the district administration, said E Somashekhara Sharma, the previous science officer Saidulu, and the district educational officer.

The museum is essential to the popularity of science as well as raising awareness and piqueing interest in science among students. According to Jagadeeshwar, pupils will enjoy learning with the interactive and participatory exhibits in the museum.



The scientific centre would be a fantastic resource for the children, according to DEO Somashekhara Sharma, who stated that attempts are being made to launch it as soon as possible. Science excursions would be arranged for students to visit the centre following its inauguration.



Notably, as part of its CSR initiative, the Hyderabad-based company Nuevosol Energy Private Limited gave Rs 20 lakh to the museum. Approved in 2008, the district government resurrected the establishment of the science museum in 2014.

