Scientists Conduct Awareness Session on Paddy Variety KNM-1638

Nagar Kurnool: A Field Day on paddy variety KNM-1638 was organized by KVK, Palem on Monday at Mahadevunipet village of Bijinepally mandal under the Quality Seed at Every Village (QSEV) programme.

Dr. M. V. Nagesh Kumar, Director (Seeds), PJTSAU; Dr. L. Krishna, ADR, RARS, Palem; Dr. P. Sreedevi, Programme Coordinator, KVK Palem; Kamal Kumar, Agriculture Officer, Bijinepally; Dr. B. Rajashekar, DNO, QSEV; agriculture extension officers and 72 farmers participated.

Dr. M. V. Nagesh Kumar, who chaired the programme, explained that the QSEV initiative aims to ensure availability of high-quality seed of improved crop varieties in every village. Training farmers in scientific seed production, supplying breeder/foundation seed, and providing regular technical support strengthens village-level seed self-sufficiency and improves the Seed Replacement Rate (SRR). Demonstrations on varieties like KNM-1638 help farmers adopt high-yielding and pest-tolerant crops.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. L. Krishna highlighted that proper seed selection, seed purity maintenance, seed treatment, ideal seed rate, soil-based fertilizer application, land preparation, healthy nursery raising, and timely weed and water management are essential for achieving higher paddy yields. He also stressed the importance of Integrated Pest Management (IPM).





Dr. P. Sreedevi emphasized that timely management of all farming operations—from land preparation to harvesting—is crucial, especially in the context of changing climate conditions such as irregular rainfall and higher temperatures.

A Crop Cutting Experiment was conducted in the field of G. Vijaya, showcasing the performance of the KNM-1638 variety. An interactive session was held where the farmer shared her field experiences with others. KVK, Palem appreciated the farmers for enthusiastically adopting the variety. The programme concluded with a Farmer–Scientist Interaction session, facilitating knowledge sharing.